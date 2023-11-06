Congress releases it’s 3rd list, Revanth to take on KCR in Kamareddy

Live
Just In
The Congress on Monday released it’s third list with 16 candidates, including two replacements of earlier nominations.
Hyderabad: The Congress on Monday released it’s third list with 16 candidates, including two replacements of earlier nominations. PCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be contesting against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Kamareddy.
Amongst the top nominated include G Vivekanand (Chennur) who recently joined from BJP and Shabbir Ali (Nizamabad Urban). While in Boath (ST) and Wanaparthy, the candidates who were earlier named have been replaced with Ade Gajender and Tudi Megha Reddy respectively.
The others included in the list are Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao (Jukkal), Eanugu Ravinder Reddy (Banswada), Purumalla Srinivas (Karimnagar), K Karuna Mahender Reddy (Sircilla), Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Narayankhed), Nilam Madhu Mudiraj (Patancheru), Dr J Ramachandra Naik (Dornakal), Koram Kanakaiah (Yellandu), Ramdas Maloth (Wyra), Matta Ragamayee (Sathupalle) and Jare Adhinarayana (Aswaraopeta). With this Congress till now has cleared candidate names for 114 constituencies.