Congress sails through target for municipal chairman, mayor posts

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday achieved the figure it had projected ahead of the municipal elections, securing 90 municipal chairmen and mayor positions even before the completion of polls in all urban local bodies.

Prior to the elections, the party had confidently stated that it would win more than 90 municipal chairperson posts and corporation mayor seats across the state. With results declared in most municipalities, Congress has already touched the 90 mark. Notably, three Independents, who were elected as chairpersons, shifted their loyalties to Congress, strengthening its tally.

Elections in 11 municipalities were postponed due to various reasons and are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Party leaders expressed optimism that the final number of chairpersons and mayors backed by Congress would move closer to 100 once the remaining polls are concluded.

In the initial results, Congress secured a clear majority in 66 municipalities and four municipal corporations. A hung situation arose in 36 municipalities and three corporations. However, through post-poll alliances and strategic support, the party managed to gain control of 19 additional municipalities and one corporation in these hung bodies.

Congress captured the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation with the support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, the mayoral post went to the Communist Party of India (CPI) as part of a sharing arrangement with Congress. Meanwhile, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the BRS remained neutral.

With elections pending in 11 municipalities, Congress leaders are working to secure a majority in at least half of them, aiming to further consolidate the party’s urban dominance.