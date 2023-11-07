Congress seals deal with CPI on seat-sharing for Assembly polls

Hyderabad: After prolonged deliberations over seat-sharing in Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress party finally sealed the deal with CPI on Monday. PCC chief A Revanth Reddy along with party leaders held meetings with left party leaders at its State head office of CPI. After deliberations over the issue with party national secretary K Narayana, State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others, they arrived at a consensus that the CPI can contest from Kothagudem, while they have to give up Munugode which they have been demanding. As a compensation CPI will be offered two MLC positions after Congress comes to power.

"We have deliberated over seat-sharing, as per the instructions of AICC and arrived at a conclusion," informed Revanth Reddy.

The CPI has been seeking Munugode as part of the alliance, apart from Kothagudem. But with the return of former MLA of the constituency Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to Congress party fold, his nomination set apprehensions about the deal even with CPI, particularly in wake of CPM distancing itself from the alliance in the State.

Ever since the Congress released its second list, the Munugode constituency remained a bone of contention between the alliance partners. Finally, it was decided by Congress to deal with the situation and leaders personally at the CPI office on Monday.