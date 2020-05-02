Congress slams TRS government for diverting 1,000 crore of workers welfare fund

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS Government was not serious towards welfare of labourers in the State, even during the crisis like Covid-19.



Speaking after hoisting INTUC flag on the occasion of International Labour Day celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the State Government has diverted nearly Rs. 1,000 crore funds collected towards Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) cess for other purposes. He said that the State Government has diverted Rs. 335 crore of BOCW cess to Civil Supplies Corporation and remaining funds to other departments.

"These funds were exclusively meant for the welfare of building and other construction workers. Many States have transferred up to Rs. 3,000 each for registered building and other construction workers during the lockdown from these BOCW cess funds. However, instead of helping the workers, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has diverted their funds for other purposes," he alleged. Meanwhile, MLC S. Ramulu Naik informed that he has already sought information under RTI from BOC Workers Welfare Board regarding the diversion of BOC cess collected from private workers. Further, a complaint has also been lodged with the State Human Rights Commission regarding misuse of funds.