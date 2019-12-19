Congress stages dharna for drinking water in front of the RDO office, Bodhan

Bodhan: Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of the RDO office here on Thursday, criticising that the authorities had failed to provide drinking water to the people of Bodhan town. They demanded the officials to supply water every day.



They said that the municipal authorities are collecting water bill from the people for providing drinking water every month. But water is supplied only for 15 days in a month, though the officials state that they are supplying 30 days, they added. The leaders alleged that both the government and the officials are apathetic in providing drinking water to the urban population of Bodhan. Later they submitted a memorandum to the RDO.

Congress leaders Gousuddin, Abid, Pashamohinodin, Ravinder Yadav, Vishnu, Shankar Goud, Ravi Shankar Goud, Naveen, Vasil and others participated in the dharna.