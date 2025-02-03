Congress Stages Protest Against Union Budget’s Neglect of Telangana

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar District Congress Committee organized a massive protest on Monday, strongly opposing the Union Budget 2024, which they claimed had completely ignored Telangana’s needs. The protest was held under the leadership of TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and saw active participation from key Congress leaders, including Devarakadra MLA and Mahabubnagar District Congress President G. Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking at the event, MLA GMR lashed out at the central government, accusing it of favoring BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Delhi while showing no concern for Telangana’s development. He said that despite repeated efforts by Telangana Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy to secure funds for the state, the budget had no mention of important projects. He particularly pointed out that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, which is crucial for irrigation and drinking water needs in the region, was once again denied national status. He also criticized the Centre for ignoring the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road, the expansion of Metro Rail, and the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, despite their importance for Telangana’s growth.

Expressing strong disappointment with the eight BJP MPs from Telangana, GMR accused them of failing to bring any funds to the state. He particularly criticized the Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna for neglecting district development and instead focusing only on attacking the Chief Minister. He said that the people of Mahabubnagar had expected their MP to fight for their rightful share of development funds, but she had let them down completely. According to him, the BJP’s actions have once again proved that it has no real commitment to Telangana’s progress.

MLA GMR also criticized the central government for rejecting Telangana’s proposals despite the personal intervention of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He pointed out that the Chief Minister had met with the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, requesting financial support for several key projects. However, not only did the Centre fail to allocate a single rupee for them, but it did not even acknowledge their importance in the budget.

The protest witnessed a large turnout of Congress leaders, party workers, and supporters, who raised slogans against the central government. Several prominent leaders, including Minority Finance Corporation representative Obedullah Kotwal, Mahabubnagar Municipal Chairman Sri Anand Goud, and Mooda Chairman Laxman Yadav, participated in the demonstration. Corporation chairpersons, district Congress leaders, and grassroots workers also joined the protest, expressing their frustration over what they called the BJP-led central government’s continued neglect of Telangana’s interests.