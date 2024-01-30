Congress ‘stole’ people’s mandate: BRS

Warangal: The Congress hoodwinked people to emerge victorious by making false promises in the recent elections held to the Assembly, BRS leaders echoed, speaking at the Wardhannapet constituency level meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by former ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, BRS Warangal district president Aroori Ramesh, MP P Dayakar and others.

Niranjan Reddy said that the BRS cadre failed to retort the false information spread by Congress. The Congress managed to create an impression that the BRS failed to address the unemployment issue. He said that the Congress cadre worked with more determination than the BRS. “Now, it’s time for the cadres to regroup and show their caliber in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Dayakar Rao said that the Congress made use of social media platforms perfectly to defame the BRS Government. “Small tactical mistakes also led to the downfall of the BRS,” he added. Errabelli predicted that the Congress would fall apart due to its inability to fulfill its election promises. He alleged that the ruling party was resorting to physical attacks against the BRS cadres.

Stating that winning and losing are part and parcel of the game, Aroori Ramesh told the BRS cadres not to demoralise. “We have to keep fighting with the ruling party for the resolve of problems faced by the people. Upcoming Lok Sabha elections are key for the BRS,” Ramesh said.

DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, Rythu Bandhu district coordinator Lalitha Yadav, ZP vice-chairman Sriramulu and district co-option member Osman Ali were among others present.