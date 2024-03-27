Live
Congress supporters campaigns in ward 7 in Secunderabad cantonment constituency
In a bustling campaign event held in Ward-07, Central Buttry Basti under the Cantonment Constituency, Congress supporters rallied for the Congress party candidate in hopes of securing a resounding victory in the upcoming Assembly Lok Sabha elections. Sriganesh Garu, a prominent figure in the community, expressed his commitment to implementing six essential government guarantee schemes for the benefit of the underprivileged.
The event was attended by notable figures such as Ranga Ravinder Gupta, Raymond Harwood, Shyam, Ajay Raj, Srinivas, Abhijeet, and Nirmala. The presence of colonists, Congress leaders, and activists added to the fervor of the gathering.
The campaign was marked by enthusiastic speeches and calls for support from the attendees, all united in their goal to ensure the success of the Congress party candidate in the upcoming elections. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and determination as the community came together to voice their support for a candidate who promised to prioritize the needs of the poor and marginalized.