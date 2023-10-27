Congress to announce second list of Telangana candidates today

Central Election Committee of Congress has finalised names of nearly 45 candidates and the list will be released anytime today.

Central Election Committee held a meeting with state Screening committee and Central Screening committee attended by TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in New Delhi.

Sources said that the Congress high command was holding talks with the state leaders to finalise candidates from Patancheru, Suryapet and LB Nagar assembly constituencies.

.

Revanth close adie Patel Ramesh Reddy and Former minister Damodar Reddy are vying with each other for party ticket to contest from Suryapet.

Senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud and Malreddy Rangareddy are lobbying for LB nagar ticket.