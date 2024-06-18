Congress to implement ideas of TG people, not AP CM’s policies

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said the Congress government would implement ideas of the people of Telangana but not learn policies from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The Minister was responding to the comments of BRS leader T Harish Rao, who said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should learn from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, who had increased pensions as the first file signed after taking charge. Talking to reporters here, Sridhar Babu took exception to the comments of Harish Rao for taking Chandrababu Naidu as an example.

He said that the state government would fulfill all the promises made to the people. He alleged that the State’s financial sector was ruined under BRS regime and it was now being streamlined and getting back on track. The Minister clarified that the government would release the job calendar shortly. One should bear in mind that it was the Congress government that conducted the Group-I exam after 12 years in the State, he claimed.

Speaking on the rape incident of a minor girl in Peddapally, Sridhar Babu said it was unfortunate and enquiry was in progress, he said. He assured that the State government was serious in ensuring law and order in the State and none would be spared in the Medak communal disturbance incident.