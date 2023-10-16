Congress trying to bring old system of registrations- KCR cautions people

Jangaon: Cautioning that the Congress party would bring back the old system of registrations and take away the rights of the farmers, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asked the people of the State to teach a lesson to the opposition party or there else there will be no other way than to take up dharnas.



The BRS Chief was addressing a public meeting at Jangaon here on Monday. Chandrashekar Rao said that he had brought the Dharani portal after taking up exercise for three to four years. “There were several people having their right on the farmers land like VRO, Girdawar, Tahasildar, RDO, CCLA and others. I have given rights to the farmers. If you want your lands to be safe and want the present registration to continue, then throw Congress leaders into Bay of Bengal. The Congress party should be taught a lesson. If we commit mistake there is no other way than takin up Dharna,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS chief also lashed out at the Congress for bringing the tenant farmers issue. He said, the Congress has mentioned about tenant farmers in the manifesto. How will the number (tenant farmers) come from? Even buildings in Banjara Hills are given on rent but why don’t you write ‘Kabzadar column’ there? When it comes to Banjara Hills you don’t consider but when it comes to farmers, you will take them for granted. I will not allow them to change this system till there is BRS government in the State,” said Chandrashekar Rao stating that the Congress leaders wanted the farmers to roam around courts. The Congress leaders like the TPCC Chief and CLP leader should be thrown into Bay of Bengal.

The CM targeted the Congress party on three hour power comment of Revanth Reddy. They said three hours power supply was enough, but Telangana is the only state to provide 24-hour power. Are they able to give power in Karnataka? The farmers are coming on to the roads for power with crops drying up, the CM said.