Congress will come to power: Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah

Mahbubnagar: Karnataka ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Congress leader Janampally Anirudh Reddy's house in Rangareddyguda on his way to Karnataka on Tuesday. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka PCC president DK Sivakumar, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and NSUI State president Balmoor were accompanied Siddaramaih.

They discussed strengthening of the party by propagating the welfare and development activities taken up by the party. Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah said that Congress party under the leadership of Revanth Reddy is strengthening day-by-day. Congress will come to power in the next Assembly elections, he asserted.

DCC president Obedullah Kotwal, Madhusudan Reddy, Katam Pradeep Goud and senior leaders from Jadcherla constituency were present.