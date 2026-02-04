Congress will sweep municipal polls: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the ministers to be in their respective districts from Wednesday onwards till the end of the municipal elections. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the party would win all seats in the municipal elections, and the ministers should coordinate with the local leaders to ensure the victory of the party candidates, it is learnt.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with ministers and TPCC chief B Mukesh Kumar Goud on municipal elections on Tuesday, analyzed the municipalities that lagged behind in the surveys. He inquired about the details of the district tours. He ordered that meetings be held regularly with the in-charge ministers. The Chief Minister also instructed that daily reports be submitted to him. The Chief Minister advised that disgruntled leaders be appeased.

Speaking at the meeting, he further said: "We all must work together collectively. The responsibility of ensuring victory rests with the local leaders. We must definitely win all the seats. We must work with coordination between old and new leaders”.

The Chief Minister and TPCC chief also made it clear that the responsibility for victory lies with the in-charge of the respective parliamentary constituency. Until the elections are completed, everyone must stay in their assigned constituencies and monitor the situation. If there are any problems, they should be brought to the attention of the PCC Chief and the war room immediately, they said.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Jubilee Hills camp office. The AICC in charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, ministers and Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to Chief Minister, and others took part in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the former minister T Jeevan Reddy’s unhappiness over the distribution of tickets in the Jagtial and Raikal municipalities.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the in-charge ministers to take the elections seriously and ensure the victory of the party candidates as the elections are being held on party symbols. Later speaking to the media, TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there is no trouble from rebels as they have withdrawn everywhere except one or two places.

The TPCC chief further said, “We are looking into the Jagtial issue; the problem will be resolved by tomorrow. The Gadwal issue was sorted out on Tuesday only”.

He said the party is going to win 90 per cent of the seats. “We have no competition in these elections; we will win majority seats in all municipalities and corporations.