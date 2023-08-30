Congress’s SC, ST Declaration historic, says DCC chief

Mahbubnagar: District Congress committee(DCC) president G Madusudhan Reddy hailed the party’s SC, ST Declaration announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at the recently held Chevella Prajagarjana Public meeting.

While speaking at a pogramme held in Kaukuntal mandal of Devarkadra constituency, the DCC president recollected the immense contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar, in carefully drafting the Indian constitution. Keeping this into view, the DCC president, said that the Dalit declaration is meant for the upliftment of Dalits and STs is a big step forward.

Along with DCC chief, mandal Congress president Pallamari Narender Reddy and other senior Congress leaders came together bathed the portrait of BalaSaib Ambadkar and AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge with milk. On this occasion, GMR said that the KCR government had cheated the Dalits and tribals by trampling on the promises that they would make a Dalit the Chief Minister, give three acres of land to the Dalits, and give 12 percent reservation to the tribals. However, after coming to the power the government had put all those promises in the dustbin and not a single promise made by KCR is implemented in Telangana during the past 9 years.