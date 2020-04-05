Constable on duty attacked in Hyderabad

A constable on lockdown duty was attacked by unidentified assailants here at Chandrayangutta. Praveen Kumar (31) who is attached to Chandrayangutta police station was assaulted by two bike-borne assailants on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the assailants hit the constable with an iron rod causing him severe bleeding injuries and fled the spot. He was immediately shifted to DRDO hospital at Kanchanbagh and is said to be in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants have conducted recce at the place before assaulting the constable. The police registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footage to nab the miscreants.