News

Constable saves eagle trapped in manja

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 8:56 AM IST
Constable saves eagle trapped in manja
Hyderabad: Once again, banned manja proved dangerous for birds. An eagle got trapped in sharp manja threads entangled on tree branches at the Nagole RTA Office premises on Friday and was struggling for its life.

Seeing the bird in distress, constable Regalla Pratheesh Reddy, who was on duty carefully brought the eagle down from the tree. The manja tightly wrapped around the bird’s wings was slowly removed, and first aid was given.

On the occasion, Greater Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy honoured constable Pratheesh Reddy with a letter of appreciation. She said that the use of banned manja is dangerous for both animals and people and urged citizens to follow the law and act responsibly.

Tags

Banned Manja HazardBird Rescue in HyderabadWildlife Safety AwarenessPolice Act of CompassionPublic Responsibility Against Kite Threads
