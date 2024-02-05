Constitution celebration march Hyderabad: Telangana for Peace and Unity gathering

Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan event:

A Hyderabad communal harmony march on Sunday evening was put together by Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity. It brought together hundreds of people who all wanted to celebrate and protect the Constitution and communal harmony. Social activists, students, and professionals walked from People's Plaza to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar. In the end, citizens protecting the Constitution held hands in a circle and read the Constitution's preamble in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

In the Telangana peace and unity movement, people spoke about how proud they were of India's Constitutional values, which include democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality, and brotherhood. They promised to work together to keep this vision alive. Messages like "Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain behen, bhai," "Hamara Bharat, Sabka Bharat," and "Save Constitution, Save Democracy," "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao," "Jago Bharat Jago, Himmat se Kadam bachao," and "Nafrat ko door bhagao" resonated with fervour and pride towards Constitution protection awareness.