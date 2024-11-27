Constitution Day celebrated

Wanaparthy: Constitution Day celebrations were held at the BJP party office in the district on Tuesday under the leadership of town president Bachu Rama; district president D Narayana participated as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama commemorated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He highlighted that the Constitution provides liberty, justice, and equality to all citizens of the nation.

On the day, participants paid tribute to Ambedkar and Dr Rajendra Prasad by garlanding their portraits. They remembered their contributions to ensuring equal justice for all citizens of the country, irrespective of caste, religion, or region.