Construct government buildings in landlords' lands: MRPS Manda Krishna

Nampally (Nalgonda): MRPS national president Manda Krishna Madiga warned the government and the officials over grabbing the Dalit lands in the name of Rythu Vedika building construction. Such moves will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.



On Tuesday, along with Dalit victim family he participated in a protest against the construction of Rythu Vedika in their lands located at Adavi Tummalapally village of Nampally mandal.

According to sources, two acres of government land at survey number 254 was sanctioned to Dalit farmers Vadasu Bazaar and Iddamma, natives of Adavi Tummalapally village. But the officials have selected their land for the construction of Rythu Vedika building 15 days ago, leading to tension in the village.

Farmers alleged conspiracy behind the selection of his land for Ryhtu Vedika building.

MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga visited the village on Tuesday and expressed his solidarity to the protestors. Later speaking to the media, he raised his objection over grabbing the lands of Dalits for constructing Rythu Vedika buildings. He questioned the government about it's double standards in the distribution of three acres to the poor and immediately snatching the sanctioned lands for the construction of government buildings.

Krishna Madiga advised the government that it will be better to construct government buildings in the lands of landlords, instead of in the lands of poor Dalits. He warned to intensify the agitation if justice is no done to the victim Dalit farmers.