Containment zones to be removed in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Since not a single corona infection case has been reported during the past 27 days in Mahbubnagar district, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud held discussions with District Collector S Venkat Rao and Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari at a meeting and decided to remove all the eight containment zones in the district.

But, night restrictions will continue from 7 pm to 7 am every day until the pandemic is completely eradicated, the Minister added.

Informing this at a press meet here on Tuesday, the Minister said that technically Mahbubnagar is in Green Zone, as the people under quarantine was reduced from 6,000 to just 500 now.

He lauded the efforts of police officials, healthcare workers, municipal staff and the district authorities, who worked hard in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Srinivas Goud asked the newcomers to the district to intimate their details to the officials and must stay under home quarantine for 14 days.

Out of the 11 positive cases in the district, almost all of them were cured except for one or two cases, which are still undergoing treatment, who will be discharged soon. He asked the locals to inform to the officials if they found any newcomers in their areas.

Minister Srinivas Goud said that more than 47,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured through 225 procurement centres across the district and assured the farmers of providing minimum support price.