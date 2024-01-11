Contrary to KCR’s claims Dharani has helped land-grabbers: Congress

Hyderabad: While welcoming the State government's move to constitute five member panel to suggest changes to Dharani portal, former MP V Hanumantha Rao held that contrary to claims of the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who said the scheme supported the poor, the portal has actually turned a boon for land-grabbers and wheeler-dealers.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, VHR who has been demanding abolishing the Dharani at the earliest said that rather supporting the poor secure their properties, the scheme should be blamed for the encroachment of lands, which was distributed to these poor during the previous Congress government. “About 96 acres of land was given away to the poor families in Keesara Daira (Medchal-Malkajgiri district) in 1981 during the reign of Indira Gandhi. The families have now lost their lands owing to massive scam,” he said.

In wake of the constitution of the new committee, Hanumantha Rao has submitted a representation to the committee demanding that justice be done for those who have lost their lands. Rao explained that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi allotted 94 acres of land to 10 poor SC families in the year 1981 at Keesara Daira revenue. The pattadar pass books were also given to these poor families. “But what we are seeing now is totally contrary to the principles of Indira Gandhi. I had gone to Keesara several times and was quite shocked to know the ground realities as to how the lands of poor Dalits are subjected to large-scale land grabbing. The realtors are developing various ventures and are selling the villas at Rs 3.5 cr each now, after encroaching the lands with the connivance of revenue officials,” he added.