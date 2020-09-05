Control Covid with physical distance says Dr Mamata

Kamareddy: Primary Health Centre Dr Mamata and her team conducted Covid-19 screening camp at 15th ward of BC Colony at Bichkunda mandal headquarters on Friday. They conducted rapid tests to 110 persons, out of which two test results came positive and the remaining were negative.

Addressing the people, Dr Mamata asked them not to lose courage if they were infected with coronavirus but to take nutritious food and medicines without fail. She reminded them to maintain physical distance.

She also urged them to focus on controlling mosquito population to prevent malaria and dengue as this is the time when seasonal diseases spread. She called on them to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic.