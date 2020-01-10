Cop takes bribe for releasing person on bail, suspended

Hyderabad: A police inspector here was on Friday suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe for releasing a person on bail,

The city police commissioner Anjani Kumar placed Jubilee Hills inspector on suspension for allegedly taking the bribe, a police press release said. "Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued an order for suspension of inspector Balwantaiah of Jubilee Hills for his role which led the ACB (Anti-corruption bureau) trap a sub-inspector of the Jubilee Hills on Thursday," the release said.

Such black sheep in the department need to be exposed who are bringing bad name to the organisation, it said. The ACB on Thursday caught two police officials for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as a bribe. The inspector had demanded the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31 last year, the bureau said in a press release. The person in a complaint said he was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Though the complainant was released, the inspector demanded the bribe for having released him on police station bail and to refer the case to the Lok Adalat by deleting section 406, the bureau said. On December 29 last year, a case had been registered against the complainant at the Jubilee Hills Police Station under the sections. The inspector had demanded Rs one lakh as bribe from the complainant through a sub-inspector (SI), the statement said. On the request of the complainant, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000.

Two liquor bottles were also demanded, it said. The sub-inspector was caught red-handed by the bureau when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount, along with the liquor bottles, from the complainant on the instructions of the inspector, the statement said. Further investigations are on.