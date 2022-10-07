Copious inflows spur officials to lift 2 gates of Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: As heavy rains have been pouring in the city since last two days, the authorities at Himayat Sagar lifted two gates of the reservoir upto two feet each on Thursday. The reservoir has being receiving heavy inflows prompting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) officials to lift the gates again.

According to official statistics, the present water level at Himayat Sagar reservoir stands at 1763.35 feet (2.912 TMC) as against the full tank level of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC). It has been recorded that the reservoir is receiving 1,200 cusecs of inflows from catchment areas while the officials have released 1,370 cusecs of water into Musi River.

On September 28 the officials at both the reservoirs shut the gates following no inflows into the lakes.

Meanwhile no similar situation has been witnessed at neighbouring Osman Sagar Lake. According to official statistics, the reservoir is receiving only 300 cusecs of inflows from catchment areas leaving no significant impact over the lake. The water level at Osman Sagar at present is at 1789.40 feet (3.763 TMC) as against the full tank level of 1790 feet (3.900 TMC). However, the officials are on alert due to prevailing weather conditions predicting more rains in the days to come. The officials have been releasing surplus water into Musi River as and when the inflows are swelling into the lakes.