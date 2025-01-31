Cops arrest conman in Sectt for impersonation

Hyderabad : The State Intelligence police have arrested a fake revenue official who was taking money from gullible people in the guise of clearing their files and other works in the section offices in the Secretariat.

Shockingly, the fake employee was seen creating disturbance when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was addressing the press at the media room in the Secretariat two days ago. The arrested man was identified as Bhaskar Rao from Khammam district.

Police said that Bhaskar got the fake employee card as a Junior Assistant in Revenue department. The police investigation revealed that he got the card with the help of one Ravi, a driver of V Prashant, who works in the Minority department as a Section Officer.

On a tip off from the Secretariat employees, a team of Intelligence police led by ASI Yusuf and head constable Anjaneyulu tracked down the fake employee and arrested him on the Secretariat premises. The police seized a fake ID card and mobile phone from the accused and handed them over to Saifabad police station for further investigation.

Despite the Secretariat security staff having increased surveillance by allowing entry to only those having passes, it has come to light that some people are entering the Secretariat with fake identity cards in the name of government employees. Some of them were also entering the section offices with fake ID cards and creating nuisance.