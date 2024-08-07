Cops auction seized roosters for Rs 6,500

Peddapalli: Kamanpur police on Tuesday auctioned two fighter cocks under the direction of SI Chandrasekhar and they together fetched a price of Rs 6,500.

The police department had fixed the market price at Rs 1,341 for the rooster weighing 2.980 kg and for another one weighing 2. 410 kg, the price was Rs 1,085. Two auctions were held separately for the roosters.

Puranam Saraiah of Kamanpur mandal offered a highest bid of Rs 4,000 for the rooster weighing 2.980 kg. Bonala Satyanarayana of Kamanpur mandal got the rooster weighing 2.410 kg for Rs 2,500.

The SI informed that the money received from the auction will be deposited into the court. It may be recalled that July 27, police carried out a raid and seven people were caught and a case was registered against them for conducting cockfighting at Penchikalpet village in Kamanpur mandal.

The auction was held at directions of the court. Around 50 people attended in this auction. The auction was organised under the supervision of chicken center manager Bashir of Kamanpur along with Garrepelli Satyam of Kamanpur and Penugonda Satish of Julapalli. After taking care of these for a few days, the police breathed a sigh of relief as they handed them over to the owners who got them in the auction.

Saraiah said that he has been raising chickens at home for the past two years and attended the auction after knowing that fighter cocks are being auctioned and wanted to get a cock for breeding and as expected, I got a rooster in the auction. I have never seen a rooster auction in a police station like this. It is a pleasure to own a fighter cock at such a rare auction, he said.

Satyanarayana said he has been rearing chickens in a chicken farm for the past few years and wanted to buy a fighter cock for breeding. I am very happy to get one fighter cock. As far as I know, there is no record of any auction of fighter cock being held at a police station in this area. I feel lucky to get a rooster in such a rare auction, he said.