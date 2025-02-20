Live
Cops foil Shivaji’s statue installation programme
Mancherial: As part of the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Hajipur mandal, the police intervened and stopped the BJP district leaders who were performing Bhumi Puja for the installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji idol here on Wednesday.
In the tense situation, the BJP leaders had a heated argument with police officials.
BJP district leaders Verabelli Raghunatha Rao accused the authorities of not giving permission for the installation of the statue. He questioned the police as to why cases were filed against the BJP workers who participated in the installation of the idol a few days ago. It is not appropriate for the police to support the leaders of the ruling party. He emphasized that the idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji will be installed by the next Ugadi festival.