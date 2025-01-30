Cops launch 15-day awareness campaign on cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the growing number of cybercrimes and to prevent frauds, Hyderabad city police scheduled an extensive 15-day cybercrime awareness campaign aimed at empowering citizens to safeguard themselves from online fraud and digital threats. The campaign

was officially inaugurated on Wednesday at the ICCC Building. The campaign is in association with

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (Piramal Finance).

Spanning 15 days, with the tagline ‘Sab Ki Neeyat Saaf Nahi Hoti,’ the initiative includes street plays (nukkad nataks) performed at high-footfall locations to engage and educate the public.

Strategic branding, such as the use of banners, posters, and other communication materials, was placed at key locations for maximum visibility. Community participation was encouraged through interactive sessions, involving citizens to enhance awareness about cybercrime and digital amplification through a robust social media campaign was utilised to ensure key messages reach a wider audience across the city. With targeted efforts and innovative outreach methods, this campaign aims to create a safer digital environment for the citizens of Hyderabad.