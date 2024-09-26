Cops raid hookah bar, seven put behind bars

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Bahadurpura Police, raided an illegal hookah parlour operating under the guise of a café in Bahadurpura. A total of seven individuals, including four customers, were arrested during the operation.

According to police, "The Wolf Café & Lounge," located in Bahadurpura, was illegally providing hookah to customers. The Bahadurpura Police registered a case under Sections 223 BNS, and Sections 6 & 7 of the COTP Act.

The arrested individuals include Mohd Abdul Muzammil (26), the owner of Wolf Café & Lounge; MohdFurkhan Ahmed (18), the manager; Mohd Nazeer (41), a hookah flavor supplier; and four customers. Police seized 19 hookah pots, five boxes of hookah flavors, and six boxes of hookah coils, all valued at Rs 30,000.

Police stated that Muzammil, facing insufficient profits from the coffee shop, devised a plan to serve illegal hookah. He was mixing hookah flavors containing nicotine and other suspicious ingredients, violating the rules set forth in the COTP Act while charging higher prices for the hookah pots. Muzammil had previously been involved in a case (Cr.No.262/2023) under Sections 272, 273 IPC and Section 20(2) of the COPTA Act at Bahadurpura PS. Acting on credible information, the Task Force Team and police apprehended the accused and seized the hookah materials, which were subsequently handed over to Bahadurpura Police for further action.