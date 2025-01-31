Live
Just In
Cops spread road safety awareness
As part of the National Road Safety Month, an awareness programme was organised for mo-torists at Prakasam Stadium under the auspices of Kothagudem Sub-Division Police on Thursday.
As per the orders of District SP Rohith Raju and on the instructions of Kothagudem DSP Rahman, the Sub-Division Police arranged a programme for motorists, students, especially auto drivers on the occasion of National Road Safety Month.
SP Rohith Raju said that every motorist must follow the road safety rules. He visited the stalls set up there with the students to explain the road safety rules. He said that road acci-dents occur regularly in the country due to reckless driving and many people lose their pre-cious lives. He asked all the drivers to wear helmets and seat belts while driving.
The SP said that most of the road accidents occur due to mistakes like rash driving, drunk driving, overloading, and traveling on the wrong route. More than 500 auto drivers attended the programme along with their vehicles. Addressing them, he said that the entire Prakasam Stadium premises turned khaki as auto driver brothers also attended the schedule wearing khaki uniforms.
He suggested that everyone who earns a living by driving autos should also use government insurance schemes. He said that auto drivers are the only ones who have direct contact with the police department and the public.
He asked auto drivers to follow the rules prescribed by the police and act responsibly. He urged the people to immediately inform the police if they see any suspicious persons or any-thing suspicious and to act as responsible citizens.
Later, the SP unveiled stickers prepared by the police department for eight thousand autos across the district. He said that all auto drivers should also affix the stickers with their infor-mation.
Cultural events in the form of songs on traffic awareness were also organised by the police art troupe and artists of the district civic relations department was attracted.