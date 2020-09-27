Corona death toll touch 1100-mark in Telangana

With the death of nine persons due to coronavirus, the corona death toll in Telangana touched to 1100-mark on Sunday. Until 8 pm on Saturday, around 1,967 fresh cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 1,85,833.

Meanwhile, the total recovery count went up to 1,54,499 with 2,058 recoveries in a single day. At present, there are 30,234 active coronavirus cases in the state out of which 24,607 persons are in home/institutional institution.

In the last 24 hours, around 50,108 samples have been tested by the government out of which 1,967 samples turned positive and the results of 1,520 are pending.





The positive cases were reported from GHMC (297), Karimnagar (152), Rangareddy (147), Medchal-Malkajgiri (137), Nalgonda (105), Bhadradri (91), Warangal Urban (89), Khammam (78), Siddipet (70), Mahabubabad (66), Nizamabad (61), Kamareddy (56), Jagtial (56), Sangareddy (54), Suryapet (46), Sircilla (44), Peddapalli (40), Yadadri Bhongir (37), Mulugu (34), Mancherial (33), Nagarkurnool (27), Warangal Rural (26), Nirmal (26), Wanaparthy (25), Mahabubnagar (25), Jangaon (24), Gadwal (19), Vikarabad (18), Adilabad (17), Komarambheem Asifabad (15), Narayanpet (8).