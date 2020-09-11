Corona positive doctor treats patients at Jangaon hospital, probe ordered

An inquiry has been ordered after a coronavirus infected doctor treated patients at the district government hospital in Jangaon. Although the doctor treated the patients wearing a PPE kit, the news left the patients and the staff in panic. The doctor is said to be asymptomatic.

According to the doctor, he and his wife tested positive in the Rapid Antigen tests (RAT) on Tuesday after a family member developed mild symptoms. "I informed my superiors who asked to continue duties wearing a PPE kit as there are many coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent Dr Chandramouli told the media that as per the guidelines, a coronavirus infected person has to remain in home isolation for 14 days and even the doctor was advised to remain in home isolation.

The superintendent claimed that he was not aware of the corona positive doctor attending the duties at the hospital. "We will inquire into the incident and try to find out on whose instructions he treated the patients," Dr Chandramouli said.

On Friday, Telangana reported 2,426 coronavirus tests taking the total number of cases to 1,52,602. Also, 13 persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 940.