Corona update: 143 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana recorded 143 fresh coronavirus-positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Thursday which pushed the total tally to 2,96,277 and the death toll to 1,614. And the total recovery count went up to 2,92,848 with the recovery of 152 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,815 positive cases out of which 838 are in home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate in Telangana is 98.84 per cent as against the recovery rate of the country which is at 97.3 per cent and the fatality rate of the state is at 0.54 per cent as against the nationwide fatality rate with 1.4 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday,28,737 tests were conducted including 12,468 on primary contacts and 3,400 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 143 samples turned positive and the report of 679 are pending. So far, 82,42,105 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 27 from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 from Karimnagar, 8 from Warangal Urban, 6 each from Mancherial and Siddipet, 5 each from Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Sangareddy, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Jangaon, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural, 2 each from Adilabad and Mulugu, one each from Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal and Suryapet.