Corona update: 146 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

As many as 146 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the state. With the fresh cases, the total coronavirus cases tally touched 2,96,574 while the fatality count went up to 1,616. And the total number of recovery cases in the state reached 2,93,210 with the recovery of 177 persons in a single day.

At present, there are 1,748 active cases in the state out of which 749 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 26,274 tests were conducted including 11,560 on primary contacts and 3,152 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 146 persons turned positive and the reports of 656 are awaited. So far, 82,95,638 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 29 from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Warangal Urban, 7 each from Mancherial and Sangareddy, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Peddapalli and Vikarabad, 4 each from Khammam, Nizamabad and Suryapet, 3 each from Warangal Rural, Siddipet, Medak and Mahabubabad, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy and Nirmal, one each from Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahaboobnagar, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla and Yadadri Bhongir and zero cases from Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.