Corona update: 1,531 new cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,531 fresh coronavirus cases and six new deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. The total number of cases touched 2,37,187 while the fatalities reached 1,330. And the recovery count went up to 2,17,401 with the recovery of 1,048 persons in a single day.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 18,456 out of which 15,425 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 43,790 samples were tested including 19,267 on primary contacts and 5,254 on secondary contacts. And, the results of 1,531 came positive while the reports of 1,037 are pending.

The positive cases reported from the state include 293 from GHMC, 120 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 114 from Rangareddy, 96 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 83 from Khammam, 74 from Nalgonda, 71 from Karimnagar, 61 from Jagtial, 54 from Warangal Urban, 47 from Siddipet, 39 from Kamareddy, 36 from Mancherial, 35 from Nizamabad, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 31 each from Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhongir, 28 from Sangareddy, 27 from Sircilla, 26 each from Mahabubnagar and Suryapet, 25 from Warangal Rural, 24 from Peddapalli, 22 each from Wanaparthy and Medak, 18 from Mulugu, 17 each from Adilabad, Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 10 from Vikarabad, 9 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 6 from Jogulambad Gadwal, 3 cases from Narayanpet.