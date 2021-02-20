Corona update: 157 fresh positive cases in Telangna, total tally reaches 2,97,435

As many as 157 fresh coronavirus positive cases were recorded until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 2,97,435. Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 1,623 with zero deaths in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the recovery cases went up to 2,94,097 with the recovery of 157 cases in a single day.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 23,702 tests were conducted including 10,428 tests on primary contacts and 2,044 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 157 turned positive and the reports of 538 are pending. So far, 84,33,333 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 27 from GHMC, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy, 9 from Karimnagar, 8 from Warangal Urban, 6 each from Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Mancherial, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komarambheem Asifabad, 4 each from Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli and Vikarabad, 3 each from Jagtial and Mulugu, 2 each from Warangal Rural and Suryapet, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy, zeo cases from Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Nalgonda and Narayanpet.