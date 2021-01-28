Corona update: 186 fresh cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 186 fresh coronavirus cases and one death until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,93,923 while the death toll went up to 1,594. Meanwhile, the recovery cases touched 2,89,631 with 306 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 2,698 active cases out of which 1,213 are in home or institutional isolation.



Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 31,119 tests were conducted including 13,692 on primary contacts and 3,734 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 186 came positive and the reports of 494 are awaited.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 15 from Rangareddy, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 11 each from Karimnagar and Warangal Urban, 9 from Nalgonda, 8 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli, 7 each from Mancherial, Khammam and Nizamabad, 6 each Jagtial, 5 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubnagar, 3 each from Adilabad, Jangaon, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Suryapet and Kamareddy, 2 each from Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nirmal, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet.