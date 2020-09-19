Corona update: 2,123 new positive cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Around 2,123 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths due to the virus have been registered in the state till 8 pm on Friday. With the latest report, the total number of cases in the state jumped to 1,69,169 while the death toll touched 1,025.

Meanwhile, 2,151 persons have been recovered from the virus in a day pushing the recovery count to 1,37,500. Currently, a total of 30,636 persons are undergoing corona treatment across the state.



Out of the 2,123 fresh cases, GHMC reported 305 cases followed by 185 in Rangareddy, 149 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 135 in Nalgonda, 112 in Karimnagar, 93 in Khammam, 87 in Siddipet, 81 in Warangal Urban, 78 in Nizamabad, 77 in Mahabubabad, 72 in Kamareddy, 65 in Suryapet, 59 in Sangareddy, 53 each in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jagtial, 48 in Peddapalli, 43 in Rajanna Sircilla, 41 in Yadadri-Bhongir, 40 in Nagarkurnool, 34 in Medak, 33 in Mahabubnagar, 30 in Mancherial, 29 in Warangal Rural, 26 each in Jogulamba-Gadwal and Wanaparthy, 23 each in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Nirmal, 22 in Vikarabad, 20 in Mulugu, 19 in Adilabad, 18 in Narayanpet, 16 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad.



In the last 24 hours, the government tested 54,459 samples out of which 2,123 turned positive and the results of 1,207 are pending. The number of tests in the day include 23,962 of primary contacts and 6,535 are of secondary contacts. So far, 24,34,409 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.





