Corona update: 2,157 fresh positive cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

Telangana reported 2,157 fresh coronavirus positive cases and eight deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,34,738 and the death toll to 1,780. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 3,07,499 with the recovery of 821 cases in a single day. At present, there are 25,459 active cases of which 16,892 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 72,364 tests were conducted of which, the results of 2,157 turned positive and the reports of 4,959 are awaited. So far, 1,12,53,374 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 361 from GHMC, 245 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 206 from Rangareddy, 187 from Nizamabad, 135 from Sangareddy, 107 from Jagtial, 74 from Karimnagar, 68 each from Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda, 65 from Adilabad, 64 from Warangal Urban, 59 each from Khammam and Siddipet, 57 from Karimnagar, 51 from Mancherial, 35 from Vikarabad, 31 each from Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla, 29 from Suryapet, 28 from Medak, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 24 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 21 each from Peddapalli and Wanaparthy, 18 from Yadadri Bhongir, 14 from Warangal Rural, 13 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 12 from Jangaon, 11 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Narayanpet, 8 from Mahabubabad and 4 cases from Mulugu.