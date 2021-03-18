Corona update: 278 fresh positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Around 278 fresh positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths were registered until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 3,02,047 and the death toll to 1,662. Meanwhile, the recovery cases in the state went up to 2,98,120 with the recovery of 111 persons in a single day. At present, there are 2,265 active cases out of which 830 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 59,905 tests were conducted out of which 278 turned positive and the reports of 542 are pending. So far, 94,19,677 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 28 from Adilabad, 24 from Nirmal, 21 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy, 10 each from Mancherial, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, 9 from Khammam, 8 each from Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad, 7 each from Jagtial and Warangal Urban, 6 each from Siddipet and Kamareddy, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Medak and Wanaparthy, 4 each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 from Nagarkurnool, 2 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Warangal Rural and one from Mahabubabad.