Corona update: 394 fresh positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 394 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths until 8 pm on Saturday pushing the total tally to 3,03,118 and fatality count to 1,669. And the recovery cases went up to 2,98,645 with the recovery of 194 cases in a single day. At present, there are 2,804 active cases out of which 1,123 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 64,898 tests were conducted of which 394 turned positive and the reports of 698 are pending. So far, 96,13,583 tests have been conducted across the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 81 from GHMC, 64 from Rangareddy, 34 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 17 from Khammam, 12 each from Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda, 11 each from Adilabad, Khammam and Karimnagar, 10 each from Jagtial, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Warangal Urban, 9 from Mancherial, 7 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy, 6 from Warangal Rural, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Wanaparthy, 4 each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Medak, 3 each from Jangaon, Komarambheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad, 2 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, one each from Mulugu and Narayanpet.