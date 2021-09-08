Corona won't wait until plans and policies created: Telangana HC

The Telangana high court on Wednesday said that the coronavirus will not wait until the government created plans and policies to contain it.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, Justice T Vinod Kumar expressed dissatisfaction on the report submitted by the director of medical and health, Dr G Srinivas Rao which said that the government is chalking out a plan to tackle coronavirus. The court observed that even after the government is taking measures, more steps need to be taken.



"Many had died of the virus and government should avoid such losses as there is an anticipation of coronavirus third wave. At present, the cases are on rise in some states and the central and state governments should take the measures immediately," the court added.



It further expressed discontent for not appointing an expert committee. "There is only more than one per cent of positivity rate in Jangaon, Kamareddy, Nalgonda and Khammam. The expert committee should prepare the measures to be taken to tackle third wave and submit it to the court in a week," the bench said adjourning the matter to September 22.