Coronavirus cases inch closer to 40,000 in Telangana

Coronavirus cases in Telangana are inching closer to 40,000 with the state recording more than 1000 coronavirus cases per day.

On Wednesday, Telangana registered 1,597 fresh coronavirus cases that include 796 from GHMC, 212 from Rangareddy and 115 from Medchal, 73 from Sangareddy, 58 from Nalgonda, 44 from Warangal Urban, 41 from Karimnagar, 27 from Siddipet, 26 from Mancherial, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 20 from Peddapally, 18 from Medak, 14 from Suryapet, 13 cases each from Yadadri and Nizamabad, eight from Jangaon, seven from Kothagudem, six each from Khammam and Siricilla, five cases each from Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool, four each from Mulugu, Gadwal and one case from Adilabad. And the overall count touched to 39,347 which is expected to cross 40,000-mark by today.

With the latest 11 deaths, the total fatalities in Telangana pushed to 386. Meanwhile, the total coronavirus recoveries have gone up to 25,999 with 1,159 patients getting discharged on Wednesday.

As there is no dip in the cases, the drug control administration has issued instructions to the medical shops to stock up antibiotics, paracetamol, multivitamins, oseltamivir and other medicines for home isolation patients. Meanwhile, a state-level advisory board has given its nod to favipiravir drug for the patients with mild to moderate symptoms of coronavirus and the injections like remdesivir and tocilizumab have been approved for the severe cases and patients on ventilator support.