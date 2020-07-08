Coronavirus cases spike in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: People living in Shadnagar have never been so scared in their life. As many as 65 corona cases and six deaths have been reported. The district now stands second, after Greater Hyderabad in number of cases. The latest death was on July 8 when an old man died in a hospital in Hyderabad. The patient was a resident of Shadnagar. 28 patients recovered in Shadnagar.



In a worrisome trend, the number of corona cases is rising at a fast rate. Till July 7, 2,147 cases were reported in Rangareddy district but in a single day on July 7, 176 cases were reported. Yadaiah, a community health worker, said, "There is fear all around. If this continues it could spiral out of hand." The death toll in the district increased to 33 and nearly 500 people have been cured. Some patients have been instructed to isolate themselves. Another issue that Yadaiah is worried is the lack of beds in hospitals nearby.

Locals in Rajendranagar say that there is a case in almost every second house. Also, cases were reported from Moinabad, Shankarpally and Balapur.

The district had just about 100 cases in the first week of June.