Coronavirus cases touch 3 lakh-mark in Telangana

With Telangana recording 111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state touched 3,00,011 in the last 24 hours. The death toll went up to 1,642 with one person dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 2,96,562 with the recovery of 189 persons in a single day.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 19,929 tests were conducted including 8,768 on primary contacts and 2,391 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 111 turned positive and the reports of 349 samples are pending. So far, 89,84,552 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported in the state include 27 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 9 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Adilabad, 4 each from Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Warangal Urban, 3 each from Vikarabad and Nalgonda, 2 each from Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Kamareddy, one each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, zero cases from Yadadri Bhongir, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Medak, Mahabubabad, Komarambheem Asifabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.