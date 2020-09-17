Coronavirus death toll in Telangana touch 1000-mark

With the death of nine people due to the coronavirus, the total number of fatalities in Telangana touched to 1005. Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,159 new positive cases across the state till 8 pm on Wednesday totalling coronavirus tally to 1,65,003.

On the other hand, 2,108 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day taking the total number of recoveries to 1,33,555. At present, there are 30,443 active cases out of which 23,674 are in home/institutional isolation.

On Wednesday, 53,094 samples were tested by the government and the results of 2,159 turned positive and the results of 1,032 are pending. So far, 23,29,316 tests have been conducted by the government.

The total positive cases from the state include 318 from GHMC, 176 from Rangareddy, 141 from Nalgonda, 132 from Siddipet, 127 from Karimnagar, 121 from Medchal, 98 from Warangal Urban, 84 from Mahabubabad, 84 from Nizamabad, 77 from Khammam, 66 from Suryapet, 64 from Sangareddy, 60 from Bhadradri, 53 from Sircilla and remaining from other districts in the state.