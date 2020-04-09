Coronavirus: Hyderabad supermarket manager, guards booked for denying entry of Manipur students

Hyderabad: A supermarket manager and two security guards have been booked here at Vanasthalipuram for denying the entry of Manipur students due to coronavirus scare.

The students were not allowed into the supermarket despite producing the Aadhaar cards as they looked like foreigners. The incident occurred at Star Supermarket in Vanasthalipuram.

The two-minute video shared on Twitter showcases the two men being stopped at the entrance of the supermarket despite producing ID proof. When asked the reason, the guards, in turn, ask the men not to argue and talk to the manager.

"Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram, Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreigner and not an Indian. Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty-handed," the tweet reads.

Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian.



Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty handed. (1/3) #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/QsLC5F1Wd7 — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020





What surprises me is that the other

bystanders did nothing to help them out too. This is appalling by any standards. Racism still has a place in our society even in the midst of this pandemic. Sadly, we are fighting two pandemic (#COVIDー19 & Racism) (2/3) #SayNoToRacism — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

Union Minister Kiran Rijju responded to the tweet and asked the user for more details. Meanwhile, the manager and the security guards were booked under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 153A (Offence of promoting disharmony) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) after a complaint lodged by the two students.

