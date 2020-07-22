Coronavirus in Kothagudem: CER clubs, schools turn into quarantine centres in Singareni

Coronavirus in Kothagudem: In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases day-by-day in all areas of Singareni, the management has set up quarantine centre in all schools and Collieries Employees Recreation (CER) clubs in Singareni.



Releasing a statement here on Tuesday, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations and Production) S Chandra Sekhar said, as per the orders of SCCL Managing Director N Sridhar, the company has set 11 Covid-19 wards separately in all company hospitals and took all measures to prevent coronavirus in the company.

He said the company got agreement with the three Super Speciality Hospitals for emergency treatment for Covid-19 patients.

The Director said, the company has set up all types of medicines in company hospitals. The company has given 10% allowances and Rs 50 lakh risk insurances to the health staff, who are working at the SCCL Hospitals.

Chandra Sekhar said the company has planned to close mines if coronavirus cases increase in mines. He appealed to the workers not to get panic as the company is taking all strict measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading and at the same time, he told every worker should follow Covid norms and take care in their duties.