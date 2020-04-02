Coronavirus in Nalgonda: 6 people sent to quarantine centre after testing positive

Six people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Nalgonda district on Thursday. All the six from the same family have been shifted to quarantine centre after medical tests.

Even after being tested positive, the family members refused to go to the quarantine centre and picked up a quarrel with the officials. However, the health care officials convinced them and shifted them to the government hospital in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda district official, Dr Kondal Rao confirmed six coronavirus positive cases in Nalgonda and said the results of six more people who returned from Markaz are yet to come. Meanwhile, the family members of the six patients were traced and have been shifted to Hyderabad for tests.

Rao further said that efforts are underway to trace the persons who closely moved with the coronavirus positive patients. And all those who returned from Nizamuddin were identified and sent to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad.