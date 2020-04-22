Coronavirus in Telangana: Suryapet catches up with Hyderabad as hotspot

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Suryapet district have become the hotspots for coronavirus in Telangana State despite continuous monitoring of the situation and a slew of measures being taken from time to time.



The State had registered 56 news cases on Tuesday and of them 26 are from Suryapet district and 19 from GHMC limits. Similarly, at a time when the government felt that there were no positive cases from Rohingyas so far; got a jolt as two of them tested positive and both had attended the Markaz in New Delhi recently.

Officials said that the infected persons, majority of whom had attended Markaz, were traced by the police after a gruelling search in Hyderabad and other parts of the State. The total number of persons undergoing treatment in hospitals was 711. So far, 23 deaths were reported, and 194 patients were discharged in Telangana. Apart from rushing senior officials to Suryapet to assess the situation and guide the district administration, the authorities had taken up medical tests of all people living in the surroundings where the infected persons have been identified.

As a preventative measure, the entire district has been cordoned off and the movement of people was completely stopped. Officials said that the Medical and Health staff were analysing the reasons behind the spread of virus like wildfire in the particular district. It was second time that Suryapet registered more cases on single day. Last week, it registered 50 cases in the district and most of them were related to Markaz returnees.

Nizamabad and Gadwal districts have also been put on high alert after three cases each were reported till Tuesday evening. Officials said that positive cases of one each in Khammam, Medchal, Warangal, Adilabad and Rangareddy districts were also reported.